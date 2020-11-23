1/1
Wanda Lorraine (Haslett) Julius
1930 - 2020
Wanda Lorraine Julius, 90, of St. Elmo, passed away at 6:48 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Lutheran Care Center in Altamont.
A private family funeral service will be held. Due to COVID-19 concerns, those attending the private service are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Burial will be at Fairview Methodist Cemetery in Sefton Township. Memorials: First Assembly of God or the donor's choice. Online condolences can be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com.
Wanda was born on March 27, 1930, in Avena, the daughter of Robert H. and Maude F. (Hobson) Haslett. She married Dorwin E. Julius on June 30, 1948, at First Assembly of God in St. Elmo.
She was a member of the First Assembly of God in St. Elmo for many years. She enjoyed cooking for family get-togethers and holidays. She was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved going to church and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sons, James Marion Julius of Beecher City, Robert "Bob" Julius of Kinmundy, Brian Julius (wife Deb) of St. Elmo, Randy K. Julius of St. Elmo, and Darin D. Julius of St. Elmo; brothers, Don Haslett (wife Kathy) of Colorado, Bill Haslett (wife Jonez) of Mississippi, Joe Haslett (wife Jamie) Missouri; sisters, Glynis Wright (husband Dwight) of St. Elmo, and Twila Presnell (husband Paul) of Nokomis; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and several brothers and sisters.



Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C & A Pagel Funeral Home
100 N. Olive St.
St. Elmo, IL 62458
618-829-5432
