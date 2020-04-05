Wayde M. Hartwick, 60, beloved husband, father, brother and friend, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Mueller Funeral Home in Mason, Ohio, was in charge of arrangements. Memorials: Glen Helen Ecology Institute, 405 Corry St., Yellow Springs, Ohio, 45387. Online condolences can be expressed at www.muellerfunerals.com.
Mr. Hartwick was born on Oct. 7, 1959, in Vandalia, the son of Harold and Lee Hartwick.
Wayde graduated with degrees from Southern Illinois University and Miami University in geology before going on to enjoy a successful career in environmental science. He enjoyed a number of hobbies, including hiking, camping and wine tasting, but his greatest joy was spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children, Timothy, Anna and Rachel; sisters, Becky Leckrone and Judi Washburn.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Debbie Yunker.
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 5 to Apr. 15, 2020