1/1
Wayne F. Forehand Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne F. Forehand Sr., 85, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Springfield.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with Pastor Greg Tucker officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, December at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children STL, Ronald McDonald House or St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Forehand was born June 9, 1935, in Shelby County, the son of Clarence Sr. and Florence M. (Gillett) Forehand. He was employed as a truck driver for Poland Ford and Rothe John Deere. Wayne loved spending time with his family, farming and working.
He is survived by his son, Wayne Forehand Jr. of Vandalia; daughters, Barbara Delongchamp of Anchorage, Alaska, Judy and husband Dan Andrews of Springfield, and Linda and husband Hank Hott of Vandalia; three sisters; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 27 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hohlt & File Funeral Home Ltd
204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3434
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved