Wayne F. Forehand Sr., 85, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, surrounded by family at his daughter's home in Springfield.
Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at McInturff Cemetery in rural Vandalia, with Pastor Greg Tucker officiating. Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, December at Hohlt & File Funeral Home in Vandalia. Memorials: Shriners Hospitals for Children
STL, Ronald McDonald House or St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Forehand was born June 9, 1935, in Shelby County, the son of Clarence Sr. and Florence M. (Gillett) Forehand. He was employed as a truck driver for Poland Ford and Rothe John Deere. Wayne loved spending time with his family, farming and working.
He is survived by his son, Wayne Forehand Jr. of Vandalia; daughters, Barbara Delongchamp of Anchorage, Alaska, Judy and husband Dan Andrews of Springfield, and Linda and husband Hank Hott of Vandalia; three sisters; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.