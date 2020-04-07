Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Send Flowers Obituary

Wayne L. Hale, 100, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a private graveside and interment will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westerfield officiating. Memorials: Vandalia Lions Club, First United Methodist Church or CRC-Continuing Recovery Center in Irving. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hale was born on Jan. 31, 1920, in Springfield, the son of Wilbur O. and Dorothy (Hahn) Hale. He married Lida Mae Hinds on May 24, 1941, in Springfield; she passed away on July 9, 2012.

Wayne was a retired AT&T technician; magician; antique dealer; auctioneer; Scout leader; avid fisherman; and U.S. Navy World War II veteran. Wayne was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, Vandalia Lions Club and Temperance Lodge No. 16 A.F. & A.M. He also enjoyed eating at Denny's.

He is survived by sons, Cliff Hale and Linda of Morton, and Gary Hale of Vandalia; daughters, Lynn Manley of Morton, and Amy Schaal and Greg of Shobonier; grandchildren, Justin Hale and Vanessa, Jerad Manley and Deana, Ali Klopfenstein and PJ, Emily Behl and Jeff, Ryan Schaal and Claire, and Whitney Roberts and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Kenny, Molly, Gracie, Avery, Charlie, Max, Lily, Michael, Henry, Tucker, Ethan, Owen and Baby Schaal due in June.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Mel and Glenn; and grandson, John Manley.

Wayne L. Hale, 100, of Vandalia, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.Due to COVID-19 health concerns, a private graveside and interment will be held at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia, with the Rev. Terry Westerfield officiating. Memorials: Vandalia Lions Club, First United Methodist Church or CRC-Continuing Recovery Center in Irving. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mr. Hale was born on Jan. 31, 1920, in Springfield, the son of Wilbur O. and Dorothy (Hahn) Hale. He married Lida Mae Hinds on May 24, 1941, in Springfield; she passed away on July 9, 2012.Wayne was a retired AT&T technician; magician; antique dealer; auctioneer; Scout leader; avid fisherman; and U.S. Navy World War II veteran. Wayne was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, Vandalia Lions Club and Temperance Lodge No. 16 A.F. & A.M. He also enjoyed eating at Denny's.He is survived by sons, Cliff Hale and Linda of Morton, and Gary Hale of Vandalia; daughters, Lynn Manley of Morton, and Amy Schaal and Greg of Shobonier; grandchildren, Justin Hale and Vanessa, Jerad Manley and Deana, Ali Klopfenstein and PJ, Emily Behl and Jeff, Ryan Schaal and Claire, and Whitney Roberts and Jake; and great-grandchildren, Alex, Kenny, Molly, Gracie, Avery, Charlie, Max, Lily, Michael, Henry, Tucker, Ethan, Owen and Baby Schaal due in June.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brothers, Mel and Glenn; and grandson, John Manley. Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 7 to Apr. 15, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close