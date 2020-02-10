Wendel H. Burrus, 88, of Herrick, died on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Ramsey Christian Church in Ramsey, with the Rev. Larry Daniel officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery in Herrick. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday and one hour before services on Tuesday, both at the church. Memorials: Shelby County Cancer Fund. Miller Funeral Home in Ramsey was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Burrus was born on Dec. 24, 1931, in Herrick, the son of Cyrus Ivan and Lucinda Harriet "Hattie" (VanAmberg) Burrus. He married Betty A. Miller on Nov. 17, 1978, in Sherman.
Survivors include his wife; sons, Robin W. Burrus of Fillmore, Jim Michael and Judy of Hoopeston, Rich Michael of Oconee, Lance Pritts and Julie of Boody, Boyd Pritts of Mattoon, and Chris Pritts and Ashley of LeRoy; and daughters, Lisa Abbott and Paul of Neoga, and Mitzi Howell and Ron of Herrick.
