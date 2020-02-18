Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wendell L. Hoffman. View Sign Service Information Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia 831 N. Fifth St. Vandalia , IL 62471 (618)-283-3176 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM First United Methodist Church Visitation 9:00 AM First United Methodist Church Service 10:00 AM First United Methodist Church Vandalia , FL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Wendell L. Hoffman, 94, of Vandalia, formerly of Bingham, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Fayette County Hospital Long Term Care in Vandalia.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with the Revs. Cliff Crockett and Terry Westfield officiating. Interment will be in Prairie Cemetery in rural Ramsey, with military rites accorded by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia, Brownstown Post 9770 and Anderson-Scroggins American Legion Post 460 of Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday and one hour before services on Friday, both at the church. Memorials: First United Methodist Church or Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mr. Hoffman was born on March 2, 1925, in Vera, the son of Albert and Minnie Henrietta (Kresin) Hoffman. He married Thelma Arline Nave on Jan. 5, 1945, in rural Ramsey.

Wendell graduated from Ramsey High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in the armed guard aboard three merchant vessels. He was awarded Europe-Africa, Middle East, Asiatic-Pacific and World War II victory ribbons.

He was Fayette County's first Outstanding Farmer, ranking eighth in the state contest in 1960. In 1969 and again in 1979, the Hoffman family was featured in International Harvester World magazine, and also in Prairie Farmer magazine in 1991.

Wendell was elected to and served as director and chairman of the Fayette County Soil & Water Conservation Board for a number of years. Also, he was secretary for Council 10, which included three counties. After retiring from the board, his family was awarded the Conservation Farm Family of Fayette County in 1975.

He served on the board of his local church for many years as lay leader, chairman and other offices. He was a high school class-Sunday school teacher for more than 30 years, a position he enjoyed the most. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95, both of Vandalia.

Wendell was elected to the Ramsey School District #204 Board, serving as secretary and chairman for six years. He was on the Fayette Service Co. board from 1981-90, serving as chairman the last five years. He served several years on the board of the Ramsey Saddle Club, and was a member of Fayette County Farm Bureau.

He was known by many as the "Quarter Man" and in recent years as the "Gold Dollar Man." He loved the Lord, his family, his country and the American flag. His favorite pastime was riding horses and teaching others to ride, especially his grandchildren.

After 53 years of farming, he and Arlene retired in 1999 and moved to Branson West, Mo., where he spent his retirement as an usher, and the past 10 years working for the Clay Cooper Country Express in Branson, Mo.

He is survived by his wife; daughter, Janice Knodle and Gary of Fillmore; sons, Roger Hoffman and Rita of East Peoria, and Kent Hoffman and Beth of Vandalia; grandchildren, Todd Knodle and Amy, and Mark Knodle and Julie, Jennifer Hoffman, Megan Goodman and Bill, Wesley Hoffman and Jenny, and Lynn Portz and Brad; great-grandchildren, Katie Wollerman and Austin, Lacey, Ethan, Cody and Ty Knodle, Owen and Eli Goodman, and Kalli and Milli Portz; and sister, Evelyn Probst.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, May Della Probst.

