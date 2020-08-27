Wilbert Louis Schroeder, 94, of St. Peter, passed away at 9:37 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at SBL Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia, Illinois.
There will be a private family service. Burial will be at St. Peter's Lutheran Church Cemetery in St. Peter. Memorials: St. Peter's Luther-an Church, The Lutheran Hour, WJLY 88.3 Ramsey, St. Peter First Responders or the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pagelfuneralhome.com
Wilbert was born on Oct. 3, 1925 in St. Peter, the son of William and Johanna (Wollin) Schroeder. He married Nora C. Richert on Feb. 27, 1949, at St. Paul Blue Point Lutheran Church in rural Altamont.
Wilbert was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church; he was baptized on Oct. 18, 1925 by A.F. Neuendorf and confirmed on April 12, 1939, by F.J. Duecker. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, farming, tending sheep, his animals, spending time and conversating with family, friends and just about anyone he encountered.
He is survived by his son, Warren Schroeder (wife Lucretia) of St. Peter; daughter, Ellen Coffey of Springfield; grandsons, Larry Coffey (wife Jennifer) of Springfield, Kent Clark (wife Jill) of Quincy, and Adam Schroeder of St. Peter; granddaughter, Erin Schroeder of St. Peter.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, Wilbert Wayne Schroeder; sisters, Hilma Womack, Irene Knecht, Elna Ragel, Agnes Richert and Bertha Koss.