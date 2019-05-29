Send Flowers Obituary



Wilda Louise Prater, 90, of Fillmore, died at 8:20 p.m. on Friday, May, 24, at Montgomery Nursing and Rehabilitation in Taylor Springs.Services were held at 3 p.m. on Monday at Allen & Sutton Funeral Home in Fillmore, with Jeff Kibler officiating. Burial was in Glendale Cemetery in Fillmore. Visitation was held from 1-3 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Fillmore Historial Society, P.O. Box 71, Fillmore, Ill. 62032, or Glendale Cemetery, c/o Mary Harrison, P.O. Box 136, Fillmore, Ill. 62032. Online condolences can be expressed at www.suttonfuneralhome.com. Mrs. Prater was born on Aug. 3, 1928, in Decatur, the daughter of W. Lawrence and Esther M. (Bauer) Walker. She married Norval L. Prater on Aug. 10, 1946, in Fillmore; he preceded her in death on Dec. 19, 2002.Survivors include her sons, David A. Prater of Fillmore, and Dale C. (Paula) Prater of Fillmore; and daughters, Donna (Dale) Kibler of Maroa, and Dana L. (Steve) Reincke of Nokomis. Published in The Leader-Union from May 29 to June 5, 2019

