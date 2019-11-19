Willena T. 'Billie' Swain, 94, Vandalia
Willena T. "Billie" Swain, 94, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sweetbriar Retirement Home in Vandalia.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Vandalia, with the Rev. Michael Mohr officiating. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Tuesday at the church. Memorials: Second Chance Animal Rescue of Vandalia. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Swain was born on Oct. 12, 1925, in Teresita, Ky. She married John Otha Swain on Aug. 16, 1945, in Piggott, Ark.; John passed away on July 6, 1991.
Billie was a retired seal assembler at John Crane Packing in Vandalia, and was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and Ladies Society, Crawford-Hale American Legion Unit 95 Auxiliary and 8&40 Salon No. 375.
The warmth of her smile and joy of her laugh were always abundant when graced with her presence.
She is survived by her special family: Kevin and Kim Schroeder and their children, all of Vandalia; and her Sweetbriar Family.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Published in The Leader-Union on Nov. 19, 2019