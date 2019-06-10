William Feltner, 59, of Bluff City, died on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the Fayette County Hospital emergency room in Vandalia.
Cremation rites were accorded and burial will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown. Memorials: The family, to help with cremation expenses. Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.hohltandfilefh.com.
Mr. Feltner was born on Dec. 15, 1959, in Waukegan, the son of Luther and Rose Marie (Russo) Feltner.
Survivors include his daughter, Jennifer Karnes of Vandalia.
Published in The Leader-Union from June 10 to June 19, 2019