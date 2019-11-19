William H. "Bill" Protz, 73, of Sullivan, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in an auto accident near Hillsboro.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at First United Methodist Church in Vandalia, with Chaplains Scottie Wilson and Lee Taylor officiating. Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, both at the church. Memorials: Racers for Christ. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mr. Protz was born on Sept. 20, 1946, in Mattoon, the son of John William and Loretta (Stuckey) Protz. He married Jackolyn Cherryl Banks on June 6, 1965, in Sullivan; she passed away on Nov. 16, 2019.
He was a journeyman for CIPS/Ameren. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan and was a faithful member of the morning coffee club.
Bill had drag racing in his blood from a young age and became a National Hot Rod Association certified tech inspector. He was the team captain for Coles County Dragway for the Division 3 finals, and was inducted in the Coles County Dragway Hall of Fame. He was honored with the NHRA Div. 3 Don "Pinky" Cobbs Memorial Award. He preferred Chevy over anything else and lived for drag racing season. He passed along his drag racing love to his wife, son and granddaughters.
He loved sports and was an IHSA football referee for many years. He followed every sport his son, Randy, participated in at Sullivan and at MacMurray College. He's been a fan of the Vandalia Vandals since 1994, when his son began coaching and teaching. He and wife, Jackie, have been fixtures at Vandalia sports, following their granddaughters' teams since the very beginning.
He is survived by: his son, Randy Protz and Janel of Vandalia; granddaughter, Brandy Michelle Protz of Vandalia; sister, Alice Johnson and Jim of Allenville; brothers, Jerry Protz and Jan of Mattoon, and Fred Protz and Carol of Lerna; and sister, Virginia Kastl of Lerna.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter, Jenna Protz; and sisters, Dorothy and Mary.
Do A Wheelie!
Published in The Leader-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 27, 2019