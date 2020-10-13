1/1
William Harold "Bill" Cowger
William Harold "Bill" Cowger, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services. A brief graveside service will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his sons, Will Cowger of Indianapolis, Ind., and Wade Cowger of Vandalia; and sisters, Judy Sanders of Melrose Park and Barbara Saathoff of Pompano Beach, Fla.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harold Cowger of Vandalia; and sisters, Carla Cowger and Marilyn Galbraith.

Published in The Leader-Union from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
OCT
24
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. James Lutheran Church
