William Harold "Bill" Cowger, formerly of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. James Lutheran Church in Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until time of services. A brief graveside service will follow at Fairlawn Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials: St. James Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his sons, Will Cowger of Indianapolis, Ind., and Wade Cowger of Vandalia; and sisters, Judy Sanders of Melrose Park and Barbara Saathoff of Pompano Beach, Fla.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harold Cowger of Vandalia; and sisters, Carla Cowger and Marilyn Galbraith.

