William L. "Billy" Blackwell, 55, of Vandalia, died at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Gieseking Funeral Home in Brownstown, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will follow at Griffith Cemetery in rural Brownstown, with military rites by Crawford-Hale American Legion Post 95 of Vandalia and Brownstown VFW Post 9770. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday. Memorial: The family.
It is recommended that guidelines set forth by the Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health as they relate to COVID-19 be followed. This includes but is not limited to face covering and social distancing which will be required. During the visitation, only 50 people will be admitted at a time. Please be respectful of others.
Billy was born on Wednesday, March 3, 1965, in Vandalia, the son of William and Margaret (Leininger) Blackwell.
He was an Army veteran and member of the Vandalia Moose Lodge. He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles, boats, hunting, fishing, dancing and the Dallas Cowboys, and was proud of his Cherokee heritage. He'll forever be dancing in our hearts.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, William (Panzi) Blackwell of Brownstown; mother and stepfather, Margaret (Steve) Genn of Alma; sons, Bo Blackwell and Alex Blackwell of Vandalia; daughters, Stephanie Blackwell of South Roxana, Alexis Blackwell of Vandalia, Makayla Blackwell of Vandalia; brothers, Todd (Nancy) Blackwell of Brownstown, and Jim (Sarah) Depew of Springfield; sisters, Lisa (Fred) Coleman of Donnelson, Jennifer (Trent) Logue of St. Elmo, and Jill (Don) Jenkins of Florida; grandchildren, Gabriel, Greyson, Christian, Kaden, Addison, Braxton, Max and Emyalisse; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Billy was preceded in death by his grandparents and sister, Cora Blackwell.