Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie D. (Isabel) Strobel. View Sign



Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Ramsey Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Strobel was born on May 28, 1939, in Ramsey, the daughter of George William and Viva (Rhodes) Isabel. She married Dean O. Strobel on March 29, 1959, in Ramsey; he passed away on Dec. 16, 1996.

Willie was a retired beautician; co-owner of Coaches Insurance Agency in Coffee; and homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and a former member of Vandalia Country and Golf Club.

She is survived by sons, Randall "Randy" Strobel of Ramsey, and Robert "Rob" Strobel and Sharon of Vandalia; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Dean, Will, Tiffany, Nicholas, Benjamin, Samantha, Rachel and Travis; and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Russell; and sisters, Anna Mae (infant) and Ruby Cauble.



Willie D. Strobel, 79, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Ramsey Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net. Mrs. Strobel was born on May 28, 1939, in Ramsey, the daughter of George William and Viva (Rhodes) Isabel. She married Dean O. Strobel on March 29, 1959, in Ramsey; he passed away on Dec. 16, 1996.Willie was a retired beautician; co-owner of Coaches Insurance Agency in Coffee; and homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and a former member of Vandalia Country and Golf Club.She is survived by sons, Randall "Randy" Strobel of Ramsey, and Robert "Rob" Strobel and Sharon of Vandalia; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Dean, Will, Tiffany, Nicholas, Benjamin, Samantha, Rachel and Travis; and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Russell; and sisters, Anna Mae (infant) and Ruby Cauble. Funeral Home Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia

831 N. Fifth St.

Vandalia , IL 62471

(618) 283-3176 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Leader-Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close