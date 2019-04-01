Willie D. Strobel, 79, of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Fayette County Hospital in Vandalia.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Willie D. (Isabel) Strobel.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Joe Lawson officiating. Burial will be in Ramsey Cemetery in Ramsey. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials: Ramsey Cemetery. Miller Funeral Home in Vandalia was in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be expressed at www.millerfh.net.
Mrs. Strobel was born on May 28, 1939, in Ramsey, the daughter of George William and Viva (Rhodes) Isabel. She married Dean O. Strobel on March 29, 1959, in Ramsey; he passed away on Dec. 16, 1996.
Willie was a retired beautician; co-owner of Coaches Insurance Agency in Coffee; and homemaker. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Vandalia and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and a former member of Vandalia Country and Golf Club.
She is survived by sons, Randall "Randy" Strobel of Ramsey, and Robert "Rob" Strobel and Sharon of Vandalia; grandchildren, Gabrielle, Dean, Will, Tiffany, Nicholas, Benjamin, Samantha, Rachel and Travis; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Russell; and sisters, Anna Mae (infant) and Ruby Cauble.
Miller Funeral Homes - Vandalia
831 N. Fifth St.
Vandalia, IL 62471
(618) 283-3176
Published in The Leader-Union from Apr. 1 to Apr. 10, 2019