Winona H. Childress, 93, of Brownstown, passed away at 5:52 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at Aperion Care in St. Elmo.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at Hohlt and File Funeral Home in Vandalia, with the Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Burial will be in Pinhook Cemetery in rural Vandalia. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Memorials: Haley Chapel Church or Brownstown Golden Years Club. Online condolences can be expressed at

Mrs. Childress was born on Sept. 19, 1925, in Wilberton Township, Fayette County, the daughter of Raymond Clarence and Fannie (Hunter) Oliver. She married Albert William "Bing" Meyer on Oct. 23, 1946; he preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 1964. She married Vancil Wayne Childress on June 29, 1980; he preceded her in death on Aug. 2, 2001.

Winona was a long-time employee of Owens-Brockway in Vandalia. She was a member of Haley Chapel Church in Bluff City, Altamont VFW Post No. 7676 Auxiliary, Brownstown Golden Years Club and Sefton Home Extension.

She is survived by her daughters, Kim Jakse of Brownstown, and Sharon Kay and husband Dave Druen of Earlville; brother, Bill Oliver and wife LuLu Belle of Vandalia; grandchildren, Jennifer Pickert, Lynette Henrikson, Renee DeMain and Matt DeMain; and great-grandchildren, Joshua, Jared, Jadyn and Jake Pickert; Emma, Lucy and Tucker Henrikson; Caitlyn and Wally Mason; Naomi and Tayton DeMain; and Ryland Chase.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; children, Ronnie, Randy and Beth Meyer; sisters, Lois Oliver, Lois Oliver, Donna Moeller and Mildred Sussen; and a brother, Bob Oliver.

204 North Fourth Street

Vandalia , IL 62471

204 North Fourth Street
Vandalia , IL 62471
(618) 283-3434

