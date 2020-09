Or Copy this URL to Share

Wm. Dwight Nichols, 87, of Aurora, formerly of Ramsey, passed away on Friday Aug. 28, 2020.

Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Forest Park, IL.

He was the son of the late Mabel and Wm. Buck Nichols; beloved husband of Jackie; and loving father of Wm. Dwight, Mark (Kath-leen), Brian and Matt (Meagan) Nichols.



