GOVERN Aaron Michael Sadly passed away
peacefully at home on
Tuesday 28th April, aged 51, after a long heroic fight with
cancer these past two years.
Aaron, the love of my life, my soulmate was a wonderful Husband,
a kind caring Father to
Sons Thomas and James.
Beloved Son of Michael and Anna, Father-in-Law to Ellen, Grandfather
to Cillian, Son-in-Law to Fay
and the late Barry.
Aaron will be dearly missed,
we will treasure his memory,
he will live on in us all forever.
A private funeral service will
take place on 2nd June.
Due to these unprecedented times,
the service will only be held for his immediate family, albeit, we plan
to hold a Celebration of his life later
in the year for friends and family
to join us when safe to do so.
We would kindly ask for family flowers only on the day of his Funeral.
It was Aaron's wishes that donations be left in his memory for Aaron's chosen charity, Myton Hospice. (www.aarongovern.muchloved.com)
Published in Leamington Courier on May 29, 2020