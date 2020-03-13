|
|
|
CORNAH Adrien Cecile
('Anne') Passed away at Warwick Hospital on Sunday 16th February 2020,
aged 94 years.
Much loved wife of the late John
and mum of the late Jonathan.
Survived by daughter Sally and grandsons Jonathan and Philip.
Funeral service takes place at
St. Laurence's Church, Rowington on
Friday 20th March at 1.00 p.m.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired
(for the 'R.N.L.I.') may be sent
c/o R. Locke and Son, The Precinct, Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020