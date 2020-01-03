|
|
|
BROWN Alan Douglas Born 18th October 1941.
Peacefully passed away
11th December 2019 in
Warwick Hospital.
Loving father, grandfather
and great grandfather.
Funeral service to be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 11.30am.
Donations may be made in memory of Alan to Marie Curie charity.
These may be made at the funeral service or via JustGiving at
www.heartofengland
funeralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained from the Funeral Director at:
The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020