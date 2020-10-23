Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Day
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Day

Notice Condolences

Alan Day Notice
DAY Alan Passed away peacefully at
Warwick Hospital on
Monday 19th October, aged 73 years.
Much loved and greatly missed by wife Pamela, daughter Karen and all his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions,
a private funeral will take place at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Donations in memory of Alan,
for the benefit of Cancer Research UK may be made, if desired, via www.rlockeandson.co.uk.
Enquiries c/o
R. Locke & Son, Wellesbourne,
(01789) 840 744.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -