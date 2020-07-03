|
Smith Alan Frank It is with sadness that we announce the death of
Alan Frank Smith,
formerly of Lime Avenue,
Leamington Spa.
Alan passed away peacefully at
his home in Coventry on
Wednesday 10th June 2020.
He was a much loved father to
Michael, Anthony and Sharon.
Alan's funeral will take place on
Friday 3rd July at 1pm at
Charter Chapel, Canley Crematorium.
The family requests no flowers, but donations to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors 1 Jubilee Crescent, Radford, Coventry CV6 3EX. Tel: 024 7660 0649.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020