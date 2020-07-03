Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Smith

Notice Condolences

Alan Smith Notice
Smith Alan Frank It is with sadness that we announce the death of
Alan Frank Smith,
formerly of Lime Avenue,
Leamington Spa.
Alan passed away peacefully at
his home in Coventry on
Wednesday 10th June 2020.
He was a much loved father to
Michael, Anthony and Sharon.
Alan's funeral will take place on
Friday 3rd July at 1pm at
Charter Chapel, Canley Crematorium.
The family requests no flowers, but donations to Macmillan Cancer Support may be sent c/o
Devall & Son Funeral Directors or made online via www.devallandson.com.
Devall & Son Funeral Directors 1 Jubilee Crescent, Radford, Coventry CV6 3EX. Tel: 024 7660 0649.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -