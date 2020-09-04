Home

Alan Wood

Alan Wood Notice
WOOD Alan 07/05/1936 - 26/08/2020

Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family,
on 26th August, aged 84 years.
Loving and devoted husband of Joan. Father of Duncan and Alison.
Joyful grandfather of Robin.

A private funeral will take place at 3pm on Thursday 10th September.
It would be lovely if you could remember Alan at this time.

Kind donations for The Shakespeare Hospice and Waverley Day Centre in memory of Alan would be greatly appreciated. Please visit alanwood.muchloved.com or send cheques c/o Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors, 22 Warwick Road, Kenilworth CV8 1HE.
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 4, 2020
