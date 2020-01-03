Home

Alexander Marshall

Alexander Marshall Notice
MARSHALL Alexander
(Alex) Passed away peacefully,
aged 84 years.
Husband to the late Helen, dad to David, Liz, Sandy, Vicky and Fiona. Grandad to Laura, Michael, Richard, John, Andrew and David and great grandad to Haley, Connor, Jason, Corbyn and Clare.
The funeral service will be held on Thursday 16th January 2020
at the Salvation Army at 3pm followed by the committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium, North Chapel at 4pm.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, may be made payable to the Salvation Army or Myton Hospice.
All enquires via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
tel no 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020
