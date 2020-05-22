Home

SAYCE Alice Ann Mary
(Previously Cunningham) Ann passed away suddenly
on the 18th April 2020.
Dearly loved daughter, mum,
new grandma, aunt, wife and friend.
She will be sadly missed.
Due to the current situation,
there will only be a private burial service, but a live stream of the Requiem Mass will be shown by Catholic Leamington on
the 27th May at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only
but donations in Ann's memory
can be made to Myton Hospice.
A celebration of Ann's life will
be held at a later date.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020
