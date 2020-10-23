|
|
|
Ashford Angela Lesley Passed away peacefully at
Myton Hospice on 17th October 2020, aged 70 years.
A beloved wife of Martyn.
Much loved mum of Jeffrey,
Kevin and Mariane and Grandmother
to Mia and Daniel.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A Private burial service will take
place at Warwick Cemetery on
Friday 6th November.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for
Myton Hospice via the link:
https://www.mytonhospice.org/how-you-can-support-us-2/donate/#donation
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020