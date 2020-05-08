Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
L/Spa Cemetery
Funeral Mass
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Angele Handford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angele Handford

Notice Condolences

Angele Handford Notice
HANDFORD Angele Marie
(VLAEMINCK) Peacefully passed away on
24th April 2020.
Aged 95 years.
Angele is reunited with her late beloved husband Ray, adored mother to Hank, Andrea, Mich, Mary (deceased), John, Annette, Therese, Peter, Christine & Nicola. Much loved mother-in-law,
Nan & Great Nan.
Angele will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral mass via video link from
St Joseph's RC Church at 11.00am
on Friday 15th May.
Private Burial at L/Spa Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Castle Brook
who looked after and cared for
their precious Mum.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -