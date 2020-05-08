|
HANDFORD Angele Marie
(VLAEMINCK) Peacefully passed away on
24th April 2020.
Aged 95 years.
Angele is reunited with her late beloved husband Ray, adored mother to Hank, Andrea, Mich, Mary (deceased), John, Annette, Therese, Peter, Christine & Nicola. Much loved mother-in-law,
Nan & Great Nan.
Angele will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved her.
Funeral mass via video link from
St Joseph's RC Church at 11.00am
on Friday 15th May.
Private Burial at L/Spa Cemetery.
The family would like to thank all the carers and staff at Castle Brook
who looked after and cared for
their precious Mum.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020