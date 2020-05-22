|
|
|
Handford Angele Marie
(VLAEMINCK) The Handford family would like to
thank everyone who sent
cards, messages of sympathy and flowers in their sad loss.
Thank you to all neighbours,
friends and parishioners who stood
in St Margaret's Road and outside
St Joseph's RC Church, the family
were very touched.
A special thank you to Fr Andy
for the beautiful mass and a final thank you to Stef and her team at
Warwick Funeralcare (John Taylors) for all their caring and
professional help in this difficult
and challenging time.
Published in Leamington Courier on May 22, 2020