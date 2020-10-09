|
|
|
MERIFIELD Ann Jennifer Passed away peacefully
on 23rd September 2020,
aged 79 years.
Loving and devoted wife of Michael. Mother of Caroline, Geraldine, Elizabeth and Ali, grandmother
to Lucy, Charlotte, Kirsty, Gemma, Nikita, Connor, Jordan, Charlotte,
Matt, Oli and Joe, great grandmother to Megan and Joey.
A private funeral will take place
on Tuesday 13th October 2020
and it would be lovely if you would
remember Ann at this time.
Any enquiries please contact
Henry Ison Funeral Directors,
22 Warwick Road,
Kenilworth,
CV8 1HE
01926 258626.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 9, 2020