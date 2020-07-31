Home

John Taylor Funeral Service
1-3 Russell Terrace
Leamington Spa, Warwickshire CV31 1EZ
01296 426052
Anne Firmstone

Firmstone Anne
(nee Davenport) Passed away peacefully on
16th July 2020, aged 87 years.

Beloved wife of the late Frank Firmstone (of Firmstone Lock and Key, Warwick), loving sister of the late Ruth and the late Margaret and
a dear friend of Glenda.

A grateful thanks to all the staff and carers at James Hirons Care Home for their love and attention to Anne.

Due to the current restrictions there will be a private funeral service.

Donations in Anne's memory
may be sent to 'MIND'.

Any enquiries to
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ tel: 01926 426052.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 31, 2020
