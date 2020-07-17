|
|
|
KEEGAN Anne Passed away on 4th July 2020
after a short illness.
Devoted wife of Ray,
loving mum and nan.
The immediate family will attend a Requiem Mass at St. Peter's Church
on Tuesday 4th August at 11am.
The Requiem Mass will be live streamed for others to watch:
https://www.catholicleamington.org.
uk/live-stream-masses.html#
Flowers welcome
c/o John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace, Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.
Donations in memory of Anne can be made direct to Myton Hospice.
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020