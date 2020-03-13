|
Moreton Anne 1953 - 2020
Passed away peacefully
March 1st 2020.
Formerly of Lower
Heathcote Farm, Warwick.
Loved and treasured Daughter
of Jean and the late George.
Adored Sister of George and Jeff and special Auntie to Ben, Lou and Great Auntie to Joshua, Charlotte and Jack.
The Funeral Service will be held on
Friday 3rd April at 12 noon at
All Saint's Church, Sherbourne
and the Burial will take place
in the Churchyard.
Anne will be sadly missed.
Family flowers only, donations if
desired to Myton Hospice,
left at the service.
All enquiries via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors
tel no -01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020