|
|
|
SUTTON Anne Passed away on
20th January 2020.
Partner to Mike, Mother to Carol, John and David, Grandmother to Zoe, Kim and Jonathan and
Great Grandmother to Henry.
She will be missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will take place at Charter Chapel, Canley Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only but donations for Myton Hospice to
A. Pargetter & Son Ltd, Funeral Directors, City Mews, Lamb Street, Coventry CV1 4AE
(Tel. 02476 223343)
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 7, 2020