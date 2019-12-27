Home

Anthony Stubbs Notice
Stubbs Anthony Edward
(Tony) Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on 10th December,
aged 84 years.
The Funeral Service will be held in
All Saints Church in Harbury on
Friday 10th January 2020 at 13;30pm followed by the committal at Oakley Wood at 14;30pm (South Chapel).
Family flowers only,
donations if desired may be made payable to Galanos House Southam
or Myton Hospice.
All enquires via
H J Dawson Funeral Directors,
tel no 01926 427464.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 27, 2019
