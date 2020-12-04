Home

Radcliffe Funeral Service (Honley, Holmfirth)
16 Westgate
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire HD9 6AA
01484 662324
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
10:00
Huddersfield Crematorium
Service
Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020
Streamed via the link www.obitus.com , username - Canu3347, password 862086
Arthur Jackson Notice
JACKSON Arthur Russell (Russ) On 24th November 2020,
peacefully with his daughters by his side, at Greenacres Care Home, Holmfirth and late of Leamington Spa,
Russ aged 85 years.
Much loved and loving dad of Maxine and Julia, father in law of George,
a proud grandad to Richard and Charles and great grandad to Sebastian,
Fabian, Penelope, Jake and Charlie.
A very good friend to many including the
Home Guard Club and the former Windsor Club.

A Private Funeral Service will be held at Huddersfield Crematorium on
Thursday 17th December 11.10am.
A live webcast of Russ's service will be
available to view via the link www.obitus.com, username - Canu3347,
password 862086 starting at 11.06am.
Donations if wished may be given for The Royal British Legion c/o Radcliffe
Funeral Service, 16 Westgate, Honley, Holmfirth, HD9 6AA or online at
radcliffefuneralservice.co.uk - obituaries.
Published in Leamington Courier on Dec. 4, 2020
