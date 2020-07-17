|
|
|
TOMPKINS, Arthur "Gerald" Of Box Close, Whitnash
(formerly of Lighthorne).
Passed away peacefully on
23rd June, aged 86 years.
Husband to the late Sylvia,
father to Michelle & Richard,
father in law to Steve & Jenny, grandfather to Ethan, brother,
uncle & friend to many.
Gerald will be missed dearly.
A private funeral will take
place on 23rd July.
A memorial service will be
arranged when possible.
Enquiries to Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors 01926 339444
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020