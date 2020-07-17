Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Tompkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Tompkins

Notice Condolences

Arthur Tompkins Notice
TOMPKINS, Arthur "Gerald" Of Box Close, Whitnash
(formerly of Lighthorne).
Passed away peacefully on
23rd June, aged 86 years.
Husband to the late Sylvia,
father to Michelle & Richard,
father in law to Steve & Jenny, grandfather to Ethan, brother,
uncle & friend to many.
Gerald will be missed dearly.
A private funeral will take
place on 23rd July.
A memorial service will be
arranged when possible.
Enquiries to Henry Ison & Sons Funeral Directors 01926 339444
Published in Leamington Courier on July 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -