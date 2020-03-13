Home

Lawton Audrey Margaret Passed away suddenly at
Warwick Hospital on
27th February 2020,
aged 80 years.

Beloved wife of Ken, much loved mum of Kerry, Richard and the late Nina, loving nanny and grandma.

The funeral service will be held
on Monday 30th March at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
South Chapel at 11.30am followed
by a Thanksgiving Service
at St Mary's Church,
Cubbington at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only please, donations to the British Heart Foundation can be made at either of the services in the donation box provided.
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 13, 2020
