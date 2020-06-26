|
Lewis Audrey Hoyland Late of Moreton Paddox,
passed peacefully away at
Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home
on Tuesday, 16th June, 2020.
She will be sadly missed
by her many friends.
A funeral service will be held on
Wednesday, 1st July, 2020, at 12 noon at Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel, Bishops Tachbrook, Leamington Spa, CV3 9QP.
No flowers by request.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Kenilworth Manor Nursing Home, Thickthorn Orchards, Kenilworth,
CV8 2AF, for the Residents' Amenity Fund. Cheques should be made payable to Kenilworth Manor Limited.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 26, 2020