Audrey Mansell

Audrey Mansell Notice
Mansell Audrey Mary
nee Haines Wife of Bill. Mother of Michael,
Alan, Valerie and Jacqueline.
Grandmother, Great grandmother
and Great Great Grandmother.
From Bishops Tachbrook,
passed away in Warwick Hospital
on the 8th March 2020, aged 91 years.
Thank you to Adelaide House Care Home, Rose and David for their help.
Funeral will take place on
Monday 6th April 2020 at 10.30am
at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Donations for Alzheimer's Research UK may be sent directly to the charity.
Enquiries c/o Warwick Funeralcare 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Mar. 27, 2020
