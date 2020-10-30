Home

MORGAN Avis Miriam
(formerly Miles;
nee Jones) Died peacefully on
21st October 2020,
aged 90, in Oxfordshire.
Mother to Peter and Elizabeth,
and former resident of
Inchbrook Road, Kenilworth,
dearly loved by family and friends.
Funeral service at 3pm,
Monday 9th November at
South Oxfordshire Crematorium.
Attendance enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare, Witney, 01993 706778.
In place of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Society c/o
Midcounties Co-operative Funeralcare, Cemetery Lodge,
Tower Hill, Witney OX28 5ES.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 30, 2020
