R Locke & Son Ltd (Wellesbourne)
The Precinct
Warwick, Warwickshire CV35 9NL
01789 840744
Funeral
Private
To be announced at a later date
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Cosgrove Barbara
(Field) Our beautiful Mum.
Died peacefully on
11th April 2020, aged 86 years.
She will be unimaginably missed
by her daughters Sue and Sarah
and son in law Pete, also her grandchildren and great grandchildren Amie, Alex, Kimberley, Ben, Fawn, Tom, Luna, Mia, Albie, Tammy and Zac.

Due to these challenging times there will be a small family funeral.
Next year a memorial service will be held for those who wish to join us to pay their respects.

Published in Leamington Courier on May 8, 2020
