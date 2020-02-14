|
Cullinan Barbara Passed away very peacefully on
Friday January 31st, aged 87 years.
Much loved wife of Eric.
Mother of Mark, Terry, Paul, Tish
and Sean (deceased).
Grandma of 13 and
Great Grandma of 3.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Mary Immaculate R/C Church, Warwick on Friday, February 28th at
12 noon, followed by a family committal at Oakley Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired for Myton Hospice or Christian Aid to be placed in collection box at church.
All enquiries Warwick Funeralcare (John Taylor) 01926 490780
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020