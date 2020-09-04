Home

WILSON Barbara Passed away peacefully
with her family by her side
on Sunday 23rd of August 2020.

Much loved Mother to Michael and
Stephen, cherished Mother-In-Law to
Sarah, treasured Grandma to Samuel
and Grace who will deeply miss her.

The funeral service will take place on
Friday the 11th of September 2020
at Cannon Hill Chapel, Canley
Crematorium at 12.45pm.

Family flowers only. Donations may
be made in memory of Barbara
directly to "Warwickshire and
Northamptonshire Air Ambulance"
or via JustGiving at
www.heartofenglandfuneralcare.co.uk
Further information may be obtained
from the Funeral Director at:

The Co-operative Funeralcare
46 Warwick Road
Kenilworth
Warwickshire
CV8 1HH
Tel. 01926 856699
Published in Leamington Courier on Sept. 4, 2020
