Beryl Brazier Notice
Brazier Beryl Phyllis Passed away peacefully on
Tuesday 26th May 2020,
aged 86 years.

The beloved wife of the
late John Brazier,
much loved mum to Jane, Anne and David. Grandmother of Christopher, Jennifer, Rebecca, Ben, Timothy, Alec and Claire. Great Grandmother of Evelyn, George and Matthew.

She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held at
Oakley Wood Crematorium.
All flowers welcome in care of
John Taylor Funeralcare,
1-3 Russell Terrace,
Leamington Spa, CV31 1EZ.

Donations if desired to
Myton Hospice can made payable directly to the charity via their website or a cheque by post.
Published in Leamington Courier on June 12, 2020
