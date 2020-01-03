|
HIAM Betty Passed away peacefully on the evening of 19th December 2019 after a short period of infirmity.
Her family were with her at the close.
She was much loved and will
be greatly missed.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at The Church of St. James,
Old Milverton on
Wednesday 8th January 2020
at 11.30 a.m. Family flowers only. Donations for Cancer Research UK
and the British Heart Foundation
may be left at the service or sent c/o
R. Locke & Son, The Precinct,
Wellesbourne, CV35 9NL 01789 840744
Published in Leamington Courier on Jan. 3, 2020