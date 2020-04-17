|
|
|
Moore Brenda Passed away peacefully on
Friday 3rd April aged 92 years old.
A beloved wife of the late
Thomas Moore.
Much loved mum of Brian and
devoted Grandmother to
Stacy, Dawn, Alex and Tom.
She will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Due to the current circumstances
the family are having a private
cremation service.
A memorial service will take
place later on in the year.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Warwickshire Air Ambulance can be paid directly to the charity via the link: https://theairambulance
service.org.uk/
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 17, 2020