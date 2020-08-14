Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Draper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Draper

Notice Condolences

Brian Draper Notice
Draper Brian Frederick Sadly passed away peacefully at University Hospital Coventry on
28th July, aged 78 years.
Loving husband to Eunice,
father to Julie and Lindsey,
father in law to Graham,
great grandad to Alfie and Delilah.
A private family funeral service will take place at St Margarets, Whitnash, followed by interment in
the Churchyard.
Enquiries to
Henry Ison and Son Funeral Directors, 2 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1BB, Tel 01926 339444
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -