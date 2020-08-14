|
Draper Brian Frederick Sadly passed away peacefully at University Hospital Coventry on
28th July, aged 78 years.
Loving husband to Eunice,
father to Julie and Lindsey,
father in law to Graham,
great grandad to Alfie and Delilah.
A private family funeral service will take place at St Margarets, Whitnash, followed by interment in
the Churchyard.
Enquiries to
Henry Ison and Son Funeral Directors, 2 Leam Terrace, Leamington Spa,
CV31 1BB, Tel 01926 339444
Published in Leamington Courier on Aug. 14, 2020