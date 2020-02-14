Home

Malin Brian Charles Passed away on 6th February 2020, aged 82 years.

Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends in England, France and Canada.

The funeral service will be held on
Wednesday 19th February at
Oakley Wood Crematorium,
North Chapel at 12.00pm.

No flowers please, donations
if desired can be made to the
RAF Benevolent Fund at the end of the service in the donation box provided, for just giving information please contact John Taylor Funeralcare
on 01926 426052
Published in Leamington Courier on Feb. 14, 2020
