RAWLINGS Brian Clarence
('Kip') 30/03/1936- 11/04/2020
Passed away peacefully on 11th April.
Fond and everlasting memories of a much loved and special man.
Loving and devoted husband
of the late 'Joyce',
Brian will be deeply missed by his loving daughters, grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Loving brother, uncle and friend to many who give thanks to having
shared a part of his life.
Brian went to King Henry V111 school and joined the RAF, he was an
active member of the
British Legion Association.
Ex Massey Ferguson and owner
of Abbey Stores.
We'll never forget your smiling eyes, quick wit and your old songs.
Rest in peace.
Special thanks to all the staff at
Oldbury Grange Nursing Home
for all the love and care that
they have shown to Brian.
A private funeral will take place
at 11am on Monday 4th May.
A Thanksgiving Service to celebrate Brian's life will be arranged
at a later date.
Published in Leamington Courier on Apr. 24, 2020