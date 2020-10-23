|
|
|
SMITH Brian
Of Red House Farm.
Brian Matthew Follows Smith
a true farmer through and through.
Passed away peacefully at home on 12th October 2020, after a short illness, aged 83 years.
Dearly loved husband of Angela,
uncle, and family man.
Brother of the late Dick
and friend to many.
Funeral service will take place at
St. Chad's Church, Bishops Tachbrook on Friday 23rd October 2020 (today).
Those who knew Brian are welcome to pay their respects, following social distancing guidelines, as the funeral procession drives through the village to the church at approximately 9.45 a.m.
A private service and burial will take place later at 11.00 a.m.
Family flowers only. Donations for in memory of Brian for St. Chad's Church may be made at www.rlockeandson.co.uk
For any further enquiries,
please contact
R. Locke & Son, Wellesbourne,
(01789) 840744.
Published in Leamington Courier on Oct. 23, 2020