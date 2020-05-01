|
|
|
Punch Bridget
"Breda" Passed away at
Stratford-Upon-Avon Hospital on 16th April 2020,
aged 81 years.
Breda was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Private family Cremation Service
will take place at
Oakley Wood on 15th May.
Also a live online streaming Mass will be said for Breda at St Josephs Church, Whitnash at 9.30am also
on the 15th May.
Family flowers only, donations,
if desired to Cancer Research.
Any enquiries to
Dawsons Funeral Directors
Tel: 01926 427464
Published in Leamington Courier on May 1, 2020